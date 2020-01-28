The 2010s completely reshaped the recorded music industry, as music consumption moved from physical to streaming and new homegrown superstars emerged. Music Week crunches all the numbers and analyses the market shares from across a truly tumultuous decade for the biz…
MARKET TRENDS
If the annual market shares and best-sellers provide a snapshot of the music business, then the entire decade’s worth of statistics is the full panorama.
The 2010s saw an unprecedented restructuring of the recorded music business and ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now