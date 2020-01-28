The 2010s completely reshaped the recorded music industry, as music consumption moved from physical to streaming and new homegrown superstars emerged. Music Week crunches all the numbers and analyses the market shares from across a truly tumultuous decade for the biz…

MARKET TRENDS

If the annual market shares and best-sellers provide a snapshot of the music business, then the entire decade’s worth of statistics is the full panorama.

The 2010s saw an unprecedented restructuring of the recorded music business and ...