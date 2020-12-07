Talent show judge. Radio host. West End star. Actress. Viral sensation. Now Amanda Holden can add best-selling artist to that impressive list. As her debut LP Songs From My Heart continues to light up Q4, she dissects social media, signing to EMI and her belated entry into the music biz...

While the rest of the world was losing its collective mind, Amanda Holden retreated to her happy place.

“I’ve done quite crazy, mad things all year,” she confides to Music ...