Big Story: Catalogue powers ahead as UK market growth continues

Andre Paine

Sunday, Jan 21st 2024 at 9:56AM

With greatest hits and classic LPs becoming more entrenched, BPI, AIM and ERA execs discuss the evolution of album consumption and its impact on new talent

Analysis of market figures for 2023 has revealed the increasing power of catalogue in music consumption.

The UK market registered a ninth consecutive year of growth. According to BPI data, sales and streams increased by 10% year-on-year to 182.8 million equivalent albums.

