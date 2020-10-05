The Q3 stats are in, with streaming and vinyl defying coronavirus chaos to post big rises. Geoff Taylor hails retail and label performance, but warns of major challenges ahead for breaking new UK music as older releases dominate...

Despite continuing disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UK music industry posted another impressive quarter of growth in Q3.

The impact of delayed releases, cancelled gigs and store closures did not stop overall music consumption from rising 8.7% year-on-year to 37,471,675 ...