Its consumption dipping below 60,000 for the first time in its chart career, Sprinter nevertheless racks up an impressive eighth consecutive week at No.1 for Central Cee & Dave – the longest run for a male duo since Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care also spent eight weeks at the summit in 2019. With 265 digital downloads and 59,132 sales-equivalent streams, Sprinter’s overall consumption of 59,397 units is still higher than any of the 14 tallies that sufficed ...