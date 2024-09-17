You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever is the debut album by Scottish post-punk band Orange Juice. Released in February 1982 via Polydor, it can’t be said that it set the charts alight or broke records, but it’s very important to me. I went to the Our Price Records on Oxford Street in London the day it was released and bought my vinyl copy for £3.99.

In the 42 years since I took it home, I’ve possibly played it more than ...