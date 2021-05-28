Actress turned pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo this week becomes the first artist of 2021 to top both singles and albums charts simultaneously. The occasion is the release of her debut long player Sour, which has turned into a rare multi-sector success. It is No.1 this week with? a huge sale of 50,942, the highest single-week total since AC/DC clocked up 61,976 copies in November last year. Rodrigo sold 17,397 physical copies but is also credited with 30,945 calculated streams as ...