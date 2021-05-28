Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Chart analysis: Olivia Rodrigo racks up 50,000 album sales

by James Masterton
Friday, May 28th 2021 at 5:44PM

Actress turned pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo this week becomes the first artist of 2021 to top both singles and albums charts simultaneously. The occasion is the release of her debut long player Sour, which has turned into a rare multi-sector success. It is No.1 this week with? a huge sale of 50,942, the highest single-week total since AC/DC clocked up 61,976 copies in November last year. Rodrigo sold 17,397 physical copies but is also credited with 30,945 calculated streams as ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021