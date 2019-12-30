Rod Stewart is No.1 for the third week in a row (and the 33rd time in his career) with his Royal Philharmonic Orchestra collaboration You’re In My Heart, albeit with consumption down 33.42% week-on-week at 47,495 units. The last album to spend more consecutive weeks at No.1 was Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which ruled for four straight weeks in July/August.
Stewart’s place atop the chart was never in doubt – his nearest challenger was Michael Bublé’s 2011 chart-topper ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now