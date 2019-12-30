Your site will load in 16 seconds
Chart analysis: Rod Stewart hangs on to No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Monday, Dec 30th 2019 at 2:59PM

Rod Stewart is No.1 for the third week in a row (and the 33rd time in his career) with his Royal Philharmonic Orchestra collaboration You’re In My Heart, albeit with consumption down 33.42% week-on-week at 47,495 units. The last album to spend more consecutive weeks at No.1 was Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which ruled for four straight weeks in July/August.

Stewart’s place atop the chart was never in doubt – his nearest challenger was Michael Bublé’s 2011 chart-topper ...

