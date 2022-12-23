Your site will load in 16 seconds
Chart analysis: Taylor Swift scores her first ever Christmas No.1, Midnights passes 400,000 UK sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 23rd 2022 at 6:00PM

There’s not nearly so much cachet in having a No.1 album at Christmas as a No.1 single, but it is still an estimable achievement and one which, in days of yore, when album sales went ballistic this time of year, was considerably more profitable.

The battle to land this year’s Christmas album crown was a triangular one.

Leading for much of the week, Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights – which became her ninth No.1 last month – had just ...

