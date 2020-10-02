Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: 24K Goldn settles in at singles summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Oct 2nd 2020 at 5:45PM

No need for them to sulk, 24KGoldn and Iann Dior spend a comfortable second week at No.1 on the singles chart this week, although chart sales of Mood are off 9.5% week on week, the single posting 54,844 sales, just 1,860 of these paid downloads.

They preside over an all-static Top 4, all of which are going into steady reverse sales-wise. WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion is No.2 (46,303  sales), Ain’t It Different by Headie One, AJ ...

