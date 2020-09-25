Good things come to those who wait, and after a fortnight spent patiently chipping away at the lead of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior finally found the surge they needed, a 4.1% lift in sales taking the Mood to the top of the singles chart.
Completing a six-week climb to No.1 the single this week adds 60,618 chart sales to its overall tally, just 2,104 of these by way of paid downloads. 24kGoldn – real ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now