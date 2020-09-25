Good things come to those who wait, and after a fortnight spent patiently chipping away at the lead of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior finally found the surge they needed, a 4.1% lift in sales taking the Mood to the top of the singles chart.

Completing a six-week climb to No.1 the single this week adds 60,618 chart sales to its overall tally, just 2,104 of these by way of paid downloads. 24kGoldn – real ...