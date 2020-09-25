Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: 24kGoldn ascends to singles summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Sep 25th 2020 at 5:45PM

Good things come to those who wait, and after a fortnight spent patiently chipping away at the lead of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior finally found the surge they needed, a 4.1% lift in sales taking the Mood to the top of the singles chart.

Completing a six-week climb to No.1 the single this week adds 60,618 chart sales to its overall tally, just 2,104 of these by way of paid downloads. 24kGoldn – real ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020