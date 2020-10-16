Another weekly sale of 48,886 chart sales (just 1,498 of them paid downloads) is enough to ensure Mood by 24KGoldn and Iann Dior is top of the British charts for a fourth straight week, although that is by any standards a rather limp sale, the lowest for at No.1 single for 22 weeks and the second smallest total for a No.1 single this year. Accelerated decline looms for the track next week too, meaning we are all but certain to ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now