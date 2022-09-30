In a week in which Sports Team, Mark Owen and D-Block Europe all topped the sales flashes, none of them ended up at the top of the chart, thanks to a late charge from 5 Seconds Of Summer. The Australian pop/rock quartet secured their third No.1 album in all, and second in a row,with their fifth album 5SOS5 on consumption of 14,853 units, made up of 3,782 CDs, 3,440 vinyl albums, 4,428 cassettes, 913 digital downloads and 2,289 sales-equivalent streams. ...