Charts analysis: 5 Seconds Of Summer's late surge brings albums glory

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 30th 2022 at 5:45PM

In a week in which Sports Team, Mark Owen and D-Block Europe all topped the sales flashes, none of them ended up at the top of the chart, thanks to a late charge from 5 Seconds Of Summer. The Australian pop/rock quartet secured their third No.1 album in all, and second in a row,with their fifth album 5SOS5 on consumption of 14,853 units, made up of 3,782 CDs, 3,440 vinyl albums, 4,428 cassettes, 913 digital downloads and 2,289 sales-equivalent streams.   ...

