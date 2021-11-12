Thank you for the (new) music: ABBA was the 305th word I wrote in my inaugural chart analysis in 1979. Nearly 43 years later I’m still writing about them – and with good reason, as their first new studio album since 1981, Voyage, is off to a storming start, racking up an impressive first week sale of 203,909 copies.

Becoming the 13th act in all (fifth group) to achieve 10 No.1 albums, ABBA do so in style with Voyage, ...