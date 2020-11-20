The parade of rock veterans marches on as AC/DC charge (no pun intended) to their first No.1 album in over a decade. The 17th studio album of a 43-year career, Power Up becomes only their fourth chart-topping record and their first of brand new studio material to do so since 2008s’ Black Ice. Their first album released since the death of founder member Malcolm Young, Power Up sparks into life with a sale of 61,979 (52,955 of them physical), raising ...