That Adele’s first new material in six years is an immediate and huge-selling No.1 will come as a surprise to practically no-one. However, it is the way the British superstar blasts her way past the rest of the market which rightly grabs all the headlines.

Her third No.1 single, Easy On Me debuts at the top with a colossal chart sale of 217,317. It is the first single to notch up 200,000 sales in a single week since Shape ...