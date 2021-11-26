Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Adele does the double on albums and singles charts

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 26th 2021 at 5:45PM

As her fourth album, 30, makes a forceful debut atop the album chart, Adele remains at No.1 on the singles chart for the sixth straight week with Easy On Me.

Benefitting enormously from streaming of the album, Easy On Me’s consumption increases 49.96% to 100,627 units, as it is joined in the Top 4 by two further cuts from the album: Oh My God (No.2, 53,429 sales) and I Drink Wine (No.4, 49,520 sales). 

Although falling short of taking ...

