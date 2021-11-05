With 78,628 sales over the past seven days, Adele’s Easy On Me stretches its tenure at No.1 to three weeks, holding off competition from not one, but three Ed Sheeran singles in the process. Easy On Me withstood not only the pressure of Sheeran’s = bonanza, but a drop-off in consumption of almost 24% week-on-week.

Adele’s long-awaited return has already broken records, and the upcoming 30 album will surely see more topple. For now, we can only marvel at Easy ...