The No.1 single for the fifth week in a row is Easy On Me (67,102 sales), the introductory single from 30, the new album from Adele, which dropped today (November 19).

Now the longest-running No.1 by a British female solo artist since Duffy’s Mercy spent five weeks at the summit at the start of 2008, Easy On Me will likely receive a massive boost from the release of 30, and extend its tenure still further.

