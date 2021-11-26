Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Adele's 30 debuts at summit with 262,000 sales

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 26th 2021 at 5:45PM

Adele recorded the highest weekly sale not just of the 2010s but of all-time, when her third album, 25, sold a staggering 800,307 copies on its first week on release in 2015.

Exactly six years on, follow-up, 30, sets the pace for the 2020s, opening its account with an introductory tally of 261,856 sales – the best of the 100 weeks that have elapsed in the decade to date, surpassing the 203,909 set by ABBA’s Voyage a mere fortnight ago. ...

