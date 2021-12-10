No.1 for the week, and now No.1 for the year – Adele’s 30 racks up its third straight week atop the album chart, with sales of 73,212 copies (including 55,115 CDs, 4,294 vinyl, 2,018 digital sales and 21 cassettes). That’s more than twice as many as any other album, and raises its 21 day cume to 437,349.

It thus becomes the biggest selling album of 2021, pushing Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour album into second place. Released in May, Sour has spent ...