Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Adele's 30 is now the biggest-selling album of 2021 so far

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 10th 2021 at 5:45PM

No.1 for the week, and now No.1 for the year – Adele’s 30 racks up its third straight week atop the album chart, with sales of 73,212 copies (including 55,115 CDs, 4,294 vinyl, 2,018 digital sales and 21 cassettes). That’s more than twice as many as any other album, and raises its 21 day cume to 437,349. 

It thus becomes the biggest selling album of 2021, pushing Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour album into second place. Released in May, Sour has spent ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021