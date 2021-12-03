Adele’s stranglehold on the singles chart eases a little, with Easy On Me continuing at No.1 (69,372 sales), while there are declines for I Drink Wine (4-5, 30,218 sales), and Oh My God (2-6, 29,525 sales).

Although two singles have lingered longer at No.1 this year – Drivers License spent nine weeks at No.1 for Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Habits spent 11 weeks at No.1 for Ed Sheeran - Easy On Me’s reign of seven weeks is now the ...