Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Adele's Easy On Me spends seventh week at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 3rd 2021 at 5:45PM

Adele’s stranglehold on the singles chart eases a little, with Easy On Me continuing at No.1 (69,372 sales), while there are declines for I Drink Wine (4-5, 30,218 sales), and Oh My God (2-6, 29,525 sales).

Although two singles have lingered longer at No.1 this year – Drivers License spent nine weeks at No.1 for Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Habits spent 11 weeks at No.1 for Ed Sheeran - Easy On Me’s reign of seven weeks is now the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021