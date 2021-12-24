Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Adele scores a Christmas No.1 album for second time in her career

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 24th 2021 at 6:00PM

Adele has the No.1 album at Christmas for the second time in her career, with her fourth album, 30, spending its fifth straight week at the summit on sales of 70,813 copies (56,737 CDs, 5,332 vinyl albums, 1,410 digital downloads, 14 cassettes, and 7,320 from sales-equivalent streams).

30 thus matches the 2021 record for most weeks at No.1, set by Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour – but while 30 has reeled off its weeks consecutively from debut, Sour had four runs at ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021