Adele has the No.1 album at Christmas for the second time in her career, with her fourth album, 30, spending its fifth straight week at the summit on sales of 70,813 copies (56,737 CDs, 5,332 vinyl albums, 1,410 digital downloads, 14 cassettes, and 7,320 from sales-equivalent streams).

30 thus matches the 2021 record for most weeks at No.1, set by Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour – but while 30 has reeled off its weeks consecutively from debut, Sour had four runs at ...