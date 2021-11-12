Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Adele spends fourth week at summit ahead of album release

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 12th 2021 at 5:45PM

Finishing more comfortably ahead of its nearest challenger than appeared likely in sales flashes, Easy On Me (67,742 sales) secures a fourth straight week at No.1 for Adele, making it the longest-running No.1 by a UK female soloist since Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do served a similar term in 2015.

Incidentally, Easy On Me is also No.1 in America for the third straight week, while Ed Sheeran’s  = debuts atop the US album chart. By my reckoning, it ...

