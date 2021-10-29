Even after shedding more than half of its first week sales, Easy On Me by Adele still enjoys a comfortable second week on top of the charts. 6,266 downloads and 11.4m streams equates to a chart sale of 103,194, making this the eighth time this year that the No.1 single has managed a six-figure sale.
In the last week Adele's single has topped just about any chart you care to name globally, including notably in America, where last week it ...
