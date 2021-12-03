Achieving the highest second week sale since Ed Sheeran’s ÷ in 2017, Adele’s 30 easily retains leadership of the album chart, racking up a further 102,261 sales - comprising 71,318 CDs, 5,564 downloads 5,551 12-inch vinyl albums, 38 cassettes and 19,790 sales-equivalent streams.

30’s tenacity ends a run in which the album chart crown changed hands for 25 weeks in a row. That’s the second longest such sequence in chart history, starting when Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour was dethroned after ...