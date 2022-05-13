Montreal indie rockers Arcade Fire blaze to their fourth (consecutive) No.1, with sixth studio album, We, opening at the summit.

The 18th different leader of the album chart in as many weeks, We comprehensively eclipses its rivals in an all-new top four, with consumption of 18,821 units (6,319 CDs, 6,932 vinyl albums, 1,457 cassettes, 1,932 digital downloads and 2,181 sales-equivalent streams).

On a less positive note, We’s first frame was the weakest for any Arcade Fire album since their debut ...