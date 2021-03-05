Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Architects edge out Maximo Park for No.1 album

by James Masterton
Friday, Mar 5th 2021 at 5:45PM

Hot new releases means an all-new Top 5 this week but those who felt the chart race was settled some time ago have a surprise in store. After spending the entire week lagging in second place on sales flashes but boosted in the final days by some late-posted physical copies, For Those That Wish To Exist by Architects takes No.1 with 12,542 sales. Their ninth studio album, their second since the tragic death of founder member and chief songwriter Tom ...

