Her very name is a superlative, so it is entirely appropriate that it is a brand new single by Ariana Grande, which arrives and obliterates the competition in a manner which no other release has for months.

A week ahead of the album of the same name, Positions explodes to No.1. 7.5m streams and 4,808 paid sales gives it a total chart sale of 60,909. The American singer's 35th chart hit is her seventh UK No.1, every one of ...