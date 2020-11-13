Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Ariana Grande maintains No.1 Positions

Andre Paine

Andre Paine
Friday, Nov 13th 2020 at 5:45PM

No pun intended, but Ariana Grande’s position is unchanged at the head of the singles market. Positions remains firmly in place at No.1 to become the sixth chart-topper in the last seven to spend at least three weeks at the summit. Her lead at the top remains comfortable despite a 12.9% drop in consumption week-on-week to 44,348 chart sales (1,222 of these paid).

Lemonade by Internet Money remains in second place for its own third week in succession since ...

