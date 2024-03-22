Ending a run of 10 consecutive weeks in which new albums debuted at No.1, and 17 consecutive weeks in which leadership of the chart changed, Eternal Sunshine snares a second straight week at the summit for Ariana Grande on consumption of 16,292 units (747 CDs, 932 vinyl albums, 77 cassettes, 126 digital downloads and 14,410 sales-equivalent streams). Of her four previous No.1 albums only the third - 2019’s Thank U, Next – secured multiple weeks (three) at the summit.

