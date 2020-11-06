The British charts mirrored the American polls this week, the margins tighter than many predicted, but with the anticipated winner emerging intact.

Leading the way in streams by some distance, Ariana Grande's Positions debuts at No.1, her fourth chart-topping album in succession following Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019). As its lead single did last week, the album strolls rather than marches to the top, posting a chart sale of 27,272 (just 9,172 of these ...