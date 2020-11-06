The British charts mirrored the American polls this week, the margins tighter than many predicted, but with the anticipated winner emerging intact.
Leading the way in streams by some distance, Ariana Grande's Positions debuts at No.1, her fourth chart-topping album in succession following Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019). As its lead single did last week, the album strolls rather than marches to the top, posting a chart sale of 27,272 (just 9,172 of these ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now