For only the second time this year a single tops the charts with a sale below 40k, but a weekly tally of 38,394 (including 860 paid purchases) is enough to ensure Ariana Grande’s Positions is the UK’s No.1 single for a sixth consecutive week. It is her second single to spend six weeks at the top, matching Thank U, Next which was in the middle of its own six week spell exactly two years ago.
Credit should first go ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now