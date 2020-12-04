For only the second time this year a single tops the charts with a sale below 40k, but a weekly tally of 38,394 (including 860 paid purchases) is enough to ensure Ariana Grande’s Positions is the UK’s No.1 single for a sixth consecutive week. It is her second single to spend six weeks at the top, matching Thank U, Next which was in the middle of its own six week spell exactly two years ago.

Credit should first go ...