Charts analysis: As It Was becomes the longest-running No.1 of 2022

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 27th 2022 at 5:45PM

Almost dethroned by Sam Ryder last week, Harry Styles reasserts himself in grand style, with As It Was increasing consumption 23.12% week-on-week to 80,725 units on its eight straight week at No.1 – the longest run since Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits reigned for 11 weeks last summer/autumn – while Late Night Talking and Music For A Sushi Restaurant become the 13th and 14th hits of his solo career, opening at No.2 (52,214 sales) and No.3 (45,690 sales) respectively.

The surge ...

