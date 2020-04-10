Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Back to the Future as Dua Lipa claims No.1 album

by James Masterton
Friday, Apr 10th 2020 at 5:45PM

Denied last week by the narrowest of margins, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia this week ascends gleefully to the top to make her No.1 on the albums chart for the first time in her career, her self-titled debut having never climbed higher than No.3. Its sales may be down 53.2% week on week to 16,080 but, in a market lacking in big new releases this week, she dominates every possible segment, selling more physical copies, more downloads and enjoying more ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020