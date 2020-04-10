Denied last week by the narrowest of margins, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia this week ascends gleefully to the top to make her No.1 on the albums chart for the first time in her career, her self-titled debut having never climbed higher than No.3. Its sales may be down 53.2% week on week to 16,080 but, in a market lacking in big new releases this week, she dominates every possible segment, selling more physical copies, more downloads and enjoying more ...