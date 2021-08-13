Unable to kick the Bad Habits, the British public ensures that Ed Sheeran's unbroken reign at the top of the charts continues.

Seven consecutive weeks at the top means the song is the longest-running No.1 single featuring a British artist since Sheeran's own I Don't Care (alongside Justin Bieber) spent eight weeks at the summit in 2019. Bad Habits adds a further 76,561 chart sales (70,684 of these from its almost 9m streams) as its cumulative sales now top ...