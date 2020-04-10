Three singles may have managed the feat in 2019 alone, but let’s take nothing away from The Weeknd’s chart run. Blinding Lights this week enjoys its second straight and seventh total week at the top of the British singles chart. Incredibly for a track that is now 19 weeks old it continues to stretch its lead. Weekly chart sales of the track reach a brand new high, the single notching up the second-highest total of the year to date, of ...