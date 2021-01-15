As a member of The Bee Gees, Barry Gibb appeared on 26-chart albums between 1967 and 2017, but he topped the charts just once in that period. Spirits Having Flown was the group’s only credited No.1 album in 1979, although we should not ignore the brothers’ core contributions to the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which spent an extended period at the summit in 1978.

Now in 2021, he finally breaks his solo duck too. Four years after In The Now ...