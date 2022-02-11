Bastille storm to the top of the chart for the third time in their career, with fourth regular studio album Give Me The Future securing an opening frame of 19,906 sales (11,205 CDs, 4,192 vinyl albums, 1,328 cassettes, 912 digital downloads, 242 USB sticks and 2,027 sales-equivalent streams).

Bastille’s first album, Bad Blood, sold 56,572 copies debuting atop the chart in March 2013, while follow-up Wild World sold 36,039 copies when opening at the summit in September 2016. Their third, ...