Charts analysis: Beabadoobee lands first No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 16th 2024 at 5:15PM

Beabadoobee becomes the eighth female solo artist to have a No.1 album so far in 2024, with her third release, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, debuting atop the chart on consumption of 17,202 units (7,145 CDs, 6,201 vinyl albums, 1,115 cassettes, 105 digital downloads and 2,636 sales-equivalent streams).

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter – real name Beatrice Laus – reached No.8 (5,073 sales) with 2020 debut, Fake It Flowers, and No.4 (8,415 sales) with 2022 follow-up, Beatopia. The former has gone on ...

