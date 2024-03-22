Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Beautiful result for Benson Boone at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 22nd 2024 at 5:45PM

Hold ‘Em Folds: after four weeks atop the singles chart, Texas Hold ‘Em dips to No.3 (48,168 sales) for Beyonce, unable to fend off Beautiful Things, which increases sales for the ninth week in a row for Benson Boone, climbing 2-1 on consumption of 54,642 units (1,747 digital downloads and 52,895 sales-equivalent streams), while We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) (3-2, 49,914 sales) reaches a new peak for Ariana Grande. 

With Lose Control (5-4, 47,418 sales) by ...

