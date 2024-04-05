Yee-haw! Beyoncé’s stylistic switch seems to have done her no harm at all, with country-flavoured eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, racing to a No.1 debut on consumption of 39,990 units (3,660 CDs, 6,092 vinyl albums, 3,846 digital downloads and 26,392 sales-equivalent streams). That’s the highest weekly consumption of any album since Take That’s This Life opened at the summit with 116,163 sales, some 18 weeks ago, in November 2023, and beats the previous best 2024 tally – set by ...