Beyoncé’s first new studio album in more than six years, Renaissance makes its anticipated debut atop the chart, with first week consumption of 31,064 units – more than the rest of the top five combined – made up of 5,122 CDs, 2,772 vinyl albums, 3,356 digital downloads and 19,814 sales-equivalent streams.

Bringing to an end a run of 10 consecutive weeks when the chart was ruled by British males, Renaissance is the 40-year-old American’s seventh solo studio album, and ...