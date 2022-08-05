Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Beyoncé lands fourth No.1 solo album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 5th 2022 at 5:25PM

Beyoncé’s first new studio album in more than six years, Renaissance makes its anticipated debut atop the chart, with first week consumption of 31,064 units – more than the rest of the top five combined – made up of 5,122 CDs, 2,772 vinyl albums, 3,356 digital downloads and 19,814 sales-equivalent streams.   

Bringing to an end a run of 10 consecutive weeks when the chart was ruled by British males, Renaissance is the 40-year-old American’s seventh solo studio album, and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022