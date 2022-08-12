Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Beyoncé's Renaissance is first album of 2022 to spend opening fortnight at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 12th 2022 at 5:30PM

Its consumption declining a hefty 62.59% week-on-week to 11,621 units – the lowest for a No.1 for 16 weeks - Renaissance is nevertheless the first album to spend its first two weeks at No.1 so far this year, and the first Beyoncé album to spend more than a week at No.1 since 4 in 2011.

Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album, Renaissance retained pole position this week primarily due to sales-equivalent streams which, at 10,147 units, accounted for 87.32% of its ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022