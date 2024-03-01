Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em increases consumption in second week at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 1st 2024 at 5:50PM

Queen Bey’s reign atop the singles chart continues, with Texas Hold ‘Em upping consumption 23.63% week-on-week to 73,280 units (6,230 digital downloads, 67,050 sales-equivalent streams) on its second sojourn at the summit. 

Its coronation last week was partly due to the enforced abdication of Noah Kahan’s seven-week topper Stick Season, which fell into ACR and slumped to No.5 as a result, even though its unadjusted consumption of 67,171 units was higher than Texas Hold ‘Em’s 59,272 and allowed it to ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024