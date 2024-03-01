Queen Bey’s reign atop the singles chart continues, with Texas Hold ‘Em upping consumption 23.63% week-on-week to 73,280 units (6,230 digital downloads, 67,050 sales-equivalent streams) on its second sojourn at the summit.

Its coronation last week was partly due to the enforced abdication of Noah Kahan’s seven-week topper Stick Season, which fell into ACR and slumped to No.5 as a result, even though its unadjusted consumption of 67,171 units was higher than Texas Hold ‘Em’s 59,272 and allowed it to ...