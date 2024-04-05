Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em returns to singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 5th 2024 at 5:43PM

Already Beyoncé’s longest-running No.1, Texas Hold ‘Em returns to the top of the chart following the release of her new album, Cowboy Carter, which itself debuts at No.1 while spinning-off two new Top 10 hits for the 42-year-old Texan.

Previously No.1 for four weeks, it bounces 3-1 with consumption up 29.39% to a four-week high of 58,576 units (3,470 digital downloads, 55,106 sales-equivalent streams). It is the first Beyoncé single to have a second stint at No.1, and ends the week ...

