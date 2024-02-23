Beyoncé hits the jackpot this week, with country-tinged single Texas Hold ‘Em vaulting 9-1 on its first full week of availability, with consumption soaring 111.88% week-on-week to 59,272 units (6,072 digital downloads and 53,200 sales-equivalent streams).

It takes its name from a popular variant of poker, so it's somehow appropriate that it is her first No.1 since she teamed with Poker Face hitmaker Lady Gaga for 2010 chart-topper Telephone, which debuted at number 30, topping the chart on its 17th ...