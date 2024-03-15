No.1 again despite suffering a 14.66% dip in consumption week-on-week to 53,005 units (4,261 digital downloads, 48,744 sales-equivalent streams), Texas Hold ‘Em is now the longest-running No.1 of Beyonce’s career.

Extending its winning run to four weeks, it moves ahead of previous joint leaders, 2003’s Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) and 2007’s Beautiful Liar (with Shakira), both of which endured for three weeks. However, it dips to No.2 on the Top 200 Combined Tracks chart – where ACR and ...