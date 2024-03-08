Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Beyonce's Texas Hold 'Em spends third week at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 8th 2024 at 6:01PM

Texas Holdover: Despite consumption dipping 15.24% week-on-week to 62,113 units (4,550 digital downloads, 57,563 sales-equivalent streams), Texas Hold ‘Em is No.1 for the third week in a row for Beyonce. The eighth No.1 of her career (including two with Destiny’s Child) it is now in a three-way tie for most weeks at No.1 in her oeuvre, alongside 2003’s Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) and 2007’s Beautiful Liar (with Shakira). With its to-date consumption rising to 220,731 units, it becomes ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024