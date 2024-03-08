Texas Holdover: Despite consumption dipping 15.24% week-on-week to 62,113 units (4,550 digital downloads, 57,563 sales-equivalent streams), Texas Hold ‘Em is No.1 for the third week in a row for Beyonce. The eighth No.1 of her career (including two with Destiny’s Child) it is now in a three-way tie for most weeks at No.1 in her oeuvre, alongside 2003’s Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) and 2007’s Beautiful Liar (with Shakira). With its to-date consumption rising to 220,731 units, it becomes ...